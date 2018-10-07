KQ2 Forecast: A soggy weekend expected

Scattered showers have been moving across the area Friday afternoon with more widespread rain moving in overnight. A cold front will lead to widespread rain and thunderstorms later tonight, after 10 p.m. Some rain could be heavy at times and a few storms could produce some gusty winds. Lows will be in the 50s.

This weekend will be close to a washout. Saturday will see on and off showers. It will not be an all day rain but several periods of showers are expected. Highs will only be in the upper 50s. By Sunday, more rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s.

Active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. It is not until late on Wednesday and into Thursday that we dry out before more rain returns to the forecast on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s.

