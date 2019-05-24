KQ2 Forecast: A stormy weekend forecast

***Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 am Saturday for all of the KQ2 Viewing Area.
We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday. Large hail, heavy rain/flooding and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the holiday weekend .
The active weather pattern looks to continue Sunday through the Memorial Day holiday on Monday into midweek with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. We have yet again another risk of strong to severe storms on both Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned to KQ2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
