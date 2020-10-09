Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A summer like weekend forecast

A very warm Friday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Saturday and Sunday look to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we will be cooler but we still have a sunny and dry forecast with temperatures right about the average.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A very warm Friday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's.
Saturday and Sunday look to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we will be cooler but we still have a sunny and dry forecast with temperatures right about the average.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
A very warm Friday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Saturday and Sunday look to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we will be cooler but we still have a sunny and dry forecast with temperatures right about the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories