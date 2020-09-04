Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Friday ahead

Sunshine is set to continue today as temperatures climb back in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will stay on the comfortable side today, but will start to increase once again this weekend.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Highs will be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring some much cooler air and a few chances for rain by the middle of next week.

Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
