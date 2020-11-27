Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Friday ahead

Slightly cooler temperatures on the way for today after a weak cold front pushed through yesterday evening. Mostly sunny skies will continue today with a fairly calm wind from the north around 5-15 mph.

Posted: Nov 27, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. The winds will start to pick up Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves through dropping our temperatures into the 30s for the beginning of next week.

