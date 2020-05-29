Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Friday ahead

Calmer conditions will settle into the area today and through the weekend as more sunshine appears. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Posted: May 29, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Calmer conditions will settle into the area today and through the weekend as more sunshine appears. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies continue for a majority of this weekend with a slight chance of a few scattered showers across the area Saturday evening. This weekend temperatures will be below average in the low to mid 70s. Much warmer temperatures return next week with highs back into the 80s.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
The end of the week we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be at or below normal to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories