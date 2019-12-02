Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Monday ahead

We started off cold on our Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with temperatures starting out in the lower 20's. Temperatures will continue to slowly rise into the upper 30's and lower 40's by the afternoon. Southwest winds will bring in warmer air as we go into your Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The warming trend continues into the middle of next week with highs reaching the 50's by midweek. There will be a slight chance for showers on Thursday as a disturbance moves by to the south of us but it should only be rain.

