KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday ahead

After a windy day yesterday, the winds have calmed down this morning and will remain less breezy than yesterday. Today will be a very pleasant day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine.
Conditions will remain fairly calm as we end the work week. On Friday temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s as sunny skies continue. Rain chances will not return until late Saturday into Sunday as temperatures remain on the warm side in the 70s and 80s.
