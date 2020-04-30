Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday ahead

After a windy day yesterday, the winds have calmed down this morning and will remain less breezy than yesterday. Today will be a very pleasant day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions will remain fairly calm as we end the work week. On Friday temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s as sunny skies continue. Rain chances will not return until late Saturday into Sunday as temperatures remain on the warm side in the 70s and 80s.

We had very windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The winds were out of the northwest at 25 to 40 mph and temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday.
