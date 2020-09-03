KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday ahead

Dry conditions continue today with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s for a high. Overall there will be lots of sunshine, but winds will be a little breezy out of the north.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s on Friday before warming up for the weekend back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Cooler air returns for the start of next week with a few chances for rain.

