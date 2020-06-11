Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday ahead

Calm conditions will continue today as temperatures hang out slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Calm conditions will continue today as temperatures hang out slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

Sunny and calm conditions will continue for the week as temperatures remain slightly above average. Warmer temperatures back in the upper 80s and lower 90s will return by next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
We will start to see more sunshine as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories