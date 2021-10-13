Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday forecast

Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories