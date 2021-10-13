KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday forecast

Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.

