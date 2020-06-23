KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Tuesday ahead

Calm conditions have moved back into the area this morning as mostly sunny skies take over. Today temperatures will be slightly below average in the low 80s.
Dry and calm conditions will continue Wednesday as sunshine continues. Rain chances will increase as we move towards the second half of the week into the weekend.
