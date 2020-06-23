Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Tuesday ahead

Calm conditions have moved back into the area this morning as mostly sunny skies take over. Today temperatures will be slightly below average in the low 80s.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Juliana Cullen

Dry and calm conditions will continue Wednesday as sunshine continues. Rain chances will increase as we move towards the second half of the week into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.
