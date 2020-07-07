KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Tuesday ahead

Warm conditions are set to continue today as highs climb into the lower 90s. Overall we will have mostly sunny skies and a calm wind. Today the heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Warm temperatures continue Wednesday with dry conditions. A chance for widespread rain and some thunderstorms will push into the area Thursday morning as temperatures stay on the warm side.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android