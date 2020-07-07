Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Tuesday ahead

Warm conditions are set to continue today as highs climb into the lower 90s. Overall we will have mostly sunny skies and a calm wind. Today the heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm temperatures continue Wednesday with dry conditions. A chance for widespread rain and some thunderstorms will push into the area Thursday morning as temperatures stay on the warm side.

Monday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we saw a few clouds move into the area. We will clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
