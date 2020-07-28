Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Tuesday ahead

Sunshine returns today with a few clouds here and there. Today temperatures will be around average in the mid 80s.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain and t-storm chances return tomorrow as temperatures stay on the mild side. We will see rain chances continue through the work week before things dry out this weekend.

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
