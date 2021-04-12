Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Tuesday forecast

Monday we had a mix of sun and clouds and the skies started to clear as we headed into the late night hours. Temperatures will be below average again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Conditions look to stay calm and cool for most of the work week. Rain chances return on Friday and could linger into early Saturday morning. Besides a few early morning showers on Saturday, the weekend should be mostly dry with temperatures remaining below average.

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 3:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

