Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Wednesday

Today a few isolated showers could develop as this front moves through, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Wednesday as sunshine returns. A warming trend will return through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the weekend as sunshine continues.

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 4:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

