KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Wednesday ahead

Another warm day with plenty of sunshine is set for today as temperatures climb back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will cool slightly into the mid to upper 50s to end out the work week with sunny skies continuing.
Conditions will remain dry as we go into the end of the week. This weekend temperatures will soar in to the mid to upper 60s and our next chance of rain will arrive Sunday night headed into Monday.
