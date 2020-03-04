Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Wednesday ahead

Another warm day with plenty of sunshine set for today as temperatures climb back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will cool slightly into the mid to upper 50s to end out the work week with sunny skies continuing.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 6:59 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Conditions will remain dry as we go into the end of the week. This weekend temperatures will soar in to the mid to upper 60s and our next chance of rain will arrive Sunday night headed into Monday.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as we end the work week. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
