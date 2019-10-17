KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and breezy Friday

On Friday, another warm day is expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be gusty coming from the south at 15-25 mph. Rain is possible Friday night and early Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday appears dry and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 70s.
We'll continue to see warm temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 70s but a cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday bringing rain and cooler temperatures by Monday. Into next week, the weather returns to normal with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies.
