KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and breezy start to the week

Warm temperatures return this week with just about everyday topping out above average. Today highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with a breezy wind out of the south at around 15-30 mph.
Winds will calm down on Tuesday as warm and sunny conditions continue. Most of the week looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the uppers 70s and 80s.
