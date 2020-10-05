Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and breezy start to the week

Warm temperatures return this week with just about everyday topping out above average. Today highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with a breezy wind out of the south at around 15-30 mph.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Winds will calm down on Tuesday as warm and sunny conditions continue. Most of the week looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the uppers 70s and 80s.

