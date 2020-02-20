Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cold Thursday ahead

Temperatures have continued to fall and today highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds however have started to move out so we will have mostly sunny skies for your Thursday.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Warmer temperatures will arrive Friday as we are back into the 40s and 50s will arrive on Saturday. Sunday warmer temperatures will continue but rain will move in and be with us for most of the day.

Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
