KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cold Thursday ahead



Temperatures have continued to fall and today highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds however have started to move out so we will have mostly sunny skies for your Thursday.

Warmer temperatures will arrive Friday as we are back into the 40s and 50s will arrive on Saturday. Sunday warmer temperatures will continue but rain will move in and be with us for most of the day.

