Temperatures have continued to fall and today highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds however have started to move out so we will have mostly sunny skies for your Thursday.
Warmer temperatures will arrive Friday as we are back into the 40s and 50s will arrive on Saturday. Sunday warmer temperatures will continue but rain will move in and be with us for most of the day.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cold Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A very cold Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold but sunny Friday & weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold but sunny Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and Chilly Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Sunday