KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cool Wednesday ahead

Calmer weather is in store for today with temperatures right around average in the mid 50s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with a light wind out of the south west.

Seasonal conditions with mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of the week. Late Friday into Saturday another chance for rain will return as temperatures stay in the 50s. Dry and sunny conditions will return for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android