KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cool Wednesday ahead

Calmer weather is in store for today with temperatures right around average in the mid 50s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with a light wind out of the south west.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Calmer weather is in store for today with temperatures right around average in the mid 50s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with a light wind out of the south west.

Seasonal conditions with mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of the week. Late Friday into Saturday another chance for rain will return as temperatures stay in the 50s. Dry and sunny conditions will return for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
A strong cold has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought rain and cooler air with it on Tuesday. Wednesday we will see some sunshine but cool conditions for much of the area.
