KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cooler Tuesday forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.

Posted: May 4, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Showers and thunderstorms moved through the area Monday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple
of strong and severe storms developed over southeastern Kansas and southwest Missouri producing large hail and gusty winds.
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures looking
toward the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

