KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cooler Wednesday forecast

A weak cold front moved by this morning bringing cooler temperatures for today. As the cold front moves through, winds will pick up from the northwest anywhere between 10-20 mph. Not expecting any rain with this front but could see a few clouds move in. Highs are going to be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Wednesday should see a few more clouds and temperatures in the 50s.
Expect sunshine for the rest of the week and as high pressure shifts east, our winds will pick up from the south and warm us up into the lower 50s on Wednesday, and the upper 60s by Thursday, then the lower 70s by Friday into the weekend.
There is a chance for some rain late Friday and into the weekend.
