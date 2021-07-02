KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and dry end to the week

Sunny and seasonal weather is in store for today through the holiday weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds should stay calm the next few days only about 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 90s to start off next week. Rain chances look to return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The end of next week looks to be dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android