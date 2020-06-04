Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and hot Friday

A very weak cold front has moved through Wednesday night and will continue to give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area once again on Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.

A very weak cold front has moved through Wednesday night and will continue to give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area once again on Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.

