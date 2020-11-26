KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and mild Thursday ahead

Mild and sunny conditions are in store for today with temperatures warming up slightly above average in the low to mid 50s. A weak cold front will push through tonight, cooling temperatures back down in the upper 40s for Friday but conditions will remain dry.

Seasonal and dry weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures in the lower 50s. Cooler weather will arrive early next week with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android