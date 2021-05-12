Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and mild Wednesday ahead

A few clouds are lingering this morning but will quickly clear in the next few hours. Sunshine will take over throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

Posted: May 12, 2021 7:23 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few clouds are lingering this morning but will quickly clear in the next few hours. Sunshine will take over throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area Friday with the chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Rain chances will continue into the weekend with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be around average in the mid 70s this weekend. Near normal temperatures will continue into next week with additional rain chances.


LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
A few clouds are lingering this morning but will quickly clear in the next few hours. Sunshine will take over throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Sunshine will continue on Thursday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area Friday with the chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Rain chances will continue into the weekend with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be around average in the mid 70s this weekend. Near normal temperatures will continue into next week with additional rain chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories