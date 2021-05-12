KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and mild Wednesday ahead

A few clouds are lingering this morning but will quickly clear in the next few hours. Sunshine will take over throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area Friday with the chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Rain chances will continue into the weekend with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be around average in the mid 70s this weekend. Near normal temperatures will continue into next week with additional rain chances.



