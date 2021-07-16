Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and seasonal weekend ahead

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 5:52 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry.

Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.
