Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70.

Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories