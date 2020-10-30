KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Friday ahead

Lots of sunshine in store for today with temperatures warming up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into Saturday with strong winds from the south. Winds could gust up to 30 mph on Saturday.

A cold front will push through Saturday into Sunday, cooling temperatures down into the lower 50s on Sunday. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up into next week as mostly sunny skies continue.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android