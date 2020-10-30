Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Friday ahead

Lots of sunshine in store for today with temperatures warming up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into Saturday with strong winds from the south. Winds could gust up to 30 mph on Saturday.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 7:15 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front will push through Saturday into Sunday, cooling temperatures down into the lower 50s on Sunday. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up into next week as mostly sunny skies continue.

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
