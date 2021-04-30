Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Friday ahead

Today will be another comfortable and sunny day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side this weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions will continue on Saturday but cloud cover will start to build on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of next week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s.


St. Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Today will be another comfortable and sunny day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side this weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions will continue on Saturday but cloud cover will start to build on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of next week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s.
