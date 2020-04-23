KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Thursday ahead



It's a cloudy start to the morning but clouds will begin to clear early this afternoon and sunshine will take over for the rest of the day. Today temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another chance for rain will move back in late Thursday night into Friday. This system could also bring a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will cool slightly to near normal or slightly below for the end of the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android