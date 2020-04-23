Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Thursday ahead

It's a cloudy start to the morning but clouds will begin to clear early this afternoon and sunshine will take over for the rest of the day. Today temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Another chance for rain will move back in late Thursday night into Friday. This system could also bring a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will cool slightly to near normal or slightly below for the end of the week.

Another chance for rain will move back in late Thursday night into Friday. This system could also bring a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will cool slightly to near normal or slightly below for the end of the week.

Lots of clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
