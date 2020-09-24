Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Thursday ahead

Mostly sunny skies return today as temperatures warm back up into the lower 80s. Overall it should be a comfortable and dry day with a relatively low humidity.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to warm up feeling summer like this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Two cold fronts will move through our area first Saturday night, and then again on Monday night, bringing more fall-like conditions for next week.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
