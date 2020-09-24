KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Thursday ahead

Mostly sunny skies return today as temperatures warm back up into the lower 80s. Overall it should be a comfortable and dry day with a relatively low humidity.

Temperatures will continue to warm up feeling summer like this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Two cold fronts will move through our area first Saturday night, and then again on Monday night, bringing more fall-like conditions for next week.

