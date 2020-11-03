Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Tuesday ahead

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies and winds from the south around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies and winds from the south around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures in the low to mid 70s will continue for the rest of the week into the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Breezy conditions return on Sunday. Cooler weather starts to return by the beginning of next week as rain chances start to increase.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories