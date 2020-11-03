KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Tuesday ahead

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies and winds from the south around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures in the low to mid 70s will continue for the rest of the week into the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Breezy conditions return on Sunday. Cooler weather starts to return by the beginning of next week as rain chances start to increase.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android