KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Tuesday ahead

Clouds cleared out of the area yesterday afternoon and mostly sunny skies will remain for the rest of the day. Today temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a calm wind.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Clouds cleared out of the area yesterday afternoon and mostly sunny skies will remain for the rest of the day. Today temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a calm wind.

The next chance for rain will move in tomorrow as we see scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will remain seasonable for the remainder of the week.

The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
