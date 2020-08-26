KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Wednesday ahead

Hot and humid conditions continue today as temperatures climb back into the low 90s. Today we will have plenty of sunshine but the heat index will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain above average through the rest of the work week. A few chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive this weekend with some cooler temperatures.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android