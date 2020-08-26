Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Wednesday ahead

Hot and humid conditions continue today as temperatures climb back into the low 90s. Today we will have plenty of sunshine but the heat index will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will remain above average through the rest of the work week. A few chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive this weekend with some cooler temperatures.

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
More hot and humid weather with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the middle of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
