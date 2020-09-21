KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm start to the week

Sunshine continues for much of this week with temperatures staying on the warm side. Today we will warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s, slightly above average. A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall sunny skies will remain.

Temperatures will hang out slightly above average for the rest of the work week. Cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain are on the way Saturday night as a cold front moves through our area leaving temperatures more fall like starting on Sunday.

