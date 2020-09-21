Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm start to the week

Sunshine continues for much of this week with temperatures staying on the warm side. Today we will warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s, slightly above average. A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall sunny skies will remain.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine continues for much of this week with temperatures staying on the warm side. Today we will warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s, slightly above average. A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall sunny skies will remain.

Temperatures will hang out slightly above average for the rest of the work week. Cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain are on the way Saturday night as a cold front moves through our area leaving temperatures more fall like starting on Sunday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories