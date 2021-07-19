KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm start to the week

Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. A few clouds will move through during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the rest of the work week. Humidity will be on the rise this week as well. Highs will be back in the 90s by the end of the work week into the weekend with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Sunshine and dry conditions look to continue through the week into the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android