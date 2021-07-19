Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm start to the week

Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. A few clouds will move through during the afternoon hours.

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 7:43 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the rest of the work week. Humidity will be on the rise this week as well. Highs will be back in the 90s by the end of the work week into the weekend with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Sunshine and dry conditions look to continue through the week into the weekend.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
