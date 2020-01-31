We continue to struggle with the clouds and the moisture across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A cloudy start to the weekend and by the late morning and early afternoon we should start to see some sunshine across the area.
There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are watching a storm system for next week which will bring us a chance for more snow and colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm again
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: One more sunny & warm day for Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Patchy fog overnight, warm and sunny Monday