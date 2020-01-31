Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend

There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 3:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We continue to struggle with the clouds and the moisture across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A cloudy start to the weekend and by the late morning and early afternoon we should start to see some sunshine across the area.

There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are watching a storm system for next week which will bring us a chance for more snow and colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are watching a storm system for next week which will bring us a chance for more snow and colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories