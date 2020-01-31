KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend

We continue to struggle with the clouds and the moisture across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A cloudy start to the weekend and by the late morning and early afternoon we should start to see some sunshine across the area.

There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are watching a storm system for next week which will bring us a chance for more snow and colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday.

