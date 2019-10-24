KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer Friday

For Friday and into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. For this weekend, computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. For now, will keep chances low so keep checking back for updates. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s to near 60.
A mostly dry and the cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. We are though watching the possibility of a chance for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday as another strong cold front is set to push through which will bring in another round of 40 degree temperatures by Wednesday & Halloween on Thursday. Stay tuned!
