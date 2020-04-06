KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer Tuesday

A cloudy and misty Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Clouds look to linger into Tuesday before finally clearing Tuesday afternoon.
A system will move through the region Wednesday. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to near normal values by the end of the week.
