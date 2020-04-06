Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer Tuesday

A cloudy and misty Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Clouds look to linger into Tuesday before finally clearing Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A system will move through the region Wednesday. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to near normal values by the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
