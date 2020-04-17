KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer weekend

Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday morning. Some areas north of St. Joseph saw anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow with some areas seeing 10 inches. The disturbance continues to move away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area.

There will be a big warm up across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this weekend. The temperatures across the region will start to rise into the mid to upper 60's as we head into the weekend.

