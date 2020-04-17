Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer weekend

Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday morning. Some areas north of St. Joseph saw anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow with some areas seeing 10 inches. The disturbance continues to move away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

There will be a big warm up across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this weekend. The temperatures across the region will start to rise into the mid to upper 60's as we head into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
