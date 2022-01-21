Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer weekend

Temperatures today were slightly warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.

Posted: Jan 21, 2022 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 14°
Atchison
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 16°
