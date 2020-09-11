Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer weekend forecast

The weekend looks to be drying out and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cloudy conditions and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The chance of rain will be there through the end of the week.
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s on Friday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. The weekend looks to be drying out and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.

