KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but breezy Tuesday ahead

Rain showers have now moved out of the area leaving us with cloud cover early this morning. Clouds will move out fairly quickly giving way to lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s but will likely feel cooler as we will have a rather breezy wind out of the northwest all day.

Posted: May 5, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Another slight chance of rain will move in early on Wednesday but will not last long. More significant rain chances will return Thursday as temperatures remain on the cool side in the 60s. Cool temperatures look to continue through the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
