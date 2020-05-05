Rain showers have now moved out of the area leaving us with cloud cover early this morning. Clouds will move out fairly quickly giving way to lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s but will likely feel cooler as we will have a rather breezy wind out of the northwest all day.
Another slight chance of rain will move in early on Wednesday but will not last long. More significant rain chances will return Thursday as temperatures remain on the cool side in the 60s. Cool temperatures look to continue through the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but breezy Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and breezy Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny forecast for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday ahead