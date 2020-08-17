KQ2 Forecast: A sunny start to the week

Mild conditions will continue today with temperatures slightly below average in the mid 80s and fairly low humidity. Today we will have lots of sunshine with a breezy wind coming from the north.

Conditions will remain fairly calm throughout the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will remain slightly below or at average through the end of the work week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android