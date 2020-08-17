Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A sunny start to the week

Mild conditions will continue today with temperatures slightly below average in the mid 80s and fairly low humidity. Today we will have lots of sunshine with a breezy wind coming from the north.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions will remain fairly calm throughout the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will remain slightly below or at average through the end of the work week.

Conditions will remain fairly calm throughout the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will remain slightly below or at average through the end of the work week.

The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
