KQ2 Forecast: A sunny start to the week

Warmer weather is on the way for this week with most days topping out above average. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little windy at times with winds gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain above average in the 70s through the rest of the week into the beginning of the weekend with abundant sunshine. Breezy conditions will return Sunday as temperatures begin to fall back into the 60s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android