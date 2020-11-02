Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny start to the week

Warmer weather is on the way for this week with most days topping out above average. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little windy at times with winds gusts up to 20 mph.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain above average in the 70s through the rest of the week into the beginning of the weekend with abundant sunshine. Breezy conditions will return Sunday as temperatures begin to fall back into the 60s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
