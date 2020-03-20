Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny start to the weekend

As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After a warm and windy Thursday we have a colder day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A strong cold front made its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday made it only into the mid to upper 30s for highs.

