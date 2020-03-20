After a warm and windy Thursday we have a colder day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A strong cold front made its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday made it only into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny start to the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to start the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and Chilly Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold but sunny Friday & weekend ahead