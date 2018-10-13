KQ2 Forecast: A tale of two seasons this weekend

This weekend will feature almost two different seasons. Saturday will be a typical Fall day with partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A beautiful day but changes begin overnight with clouds moving in and a few showers towards Sunday morning.
For Sunday, the season will look a lot more like Winter with very cool temperatures. Rain is expected to start the day but as a cold front moves through, temperatures will be falling from the 40s during the morning to the 30s by afternoon. Some rain may mix in with snow. Not expecting any accumulations, outside of maybe a little on the grassy surfaces but the first flakes of the season are certainly possible!
Beyond the weekend, frost and freeze concerns are there especially for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Temperatures will likely fall below freezing Monday night. Much of next week will be very nice though with moderating temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies. By week's end, highs will be back into the 60s.
