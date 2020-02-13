KQ2 Forecast: A very cold Thursday ahead

Clear
As snow left the area last night, much colder temperatures moved in. This morning, temperatures are starting out in the single digits and with a windchill around 10 to 15 below zero. Cold temperatures will continue throughout the day as our high will only be in the middle teens.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                  **** Wind Chill Advisory in effect  until noon today****

Winds will also be gusty throughout the day, but they will start to calm down as we move towards the evening. Temperatures will start to slowly rise on Friday and by the weekend we will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s return.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.
