KQ2 Forecast: A very cold Thursday ahead

**** Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today****

As snow left the area last night, much colder temperatures moved in. This morning, temperatures are starting out in the single digits and with a windchill around 10 to 15 below zero. Cold temperatures will continue throughout the day as our high will only be in the middle teens.

Winds will also be gusty throughout the day, but they will start to calm down as we move towards the evening. Temperatures will start to slowly rise on Friday and by the weekend we will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s return.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android